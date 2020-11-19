Greater Victoria is still short on doctors, even as primary care gains importance in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

Greater Victoria is still short on doctors, even as primary care gains importance in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

Pandemic is a time for ‘blue sky thinking’ on B.C. doctor shortage, expert says

Greater Victoria still plagued by ongoing shortage of family physicians

For years, the shortage of family doctors in Greater Victoria – and other B.C. cities – has plagued residents and health officials. As the spread of COVID-19 continues, experts say now is the time to think outside the box when it comes to primary health care.

“Having that solid foundation to our health care system – primary care – is really making it easier for patients to have good quality care, even in the face of an overwhelming pandemic,” said Kathleen Ross, president of Doctors of BC.

Having a doctor, she said, results in “better patient outcomes, fewer undetected cancers, better control of diabetes, better control of hypertension, weight management and other areas of mental health.” With family doctors, there is less testing and more focused, regular care, reducing the cost to the health care system overall, Ross added.

“The consequences [of not having primary care] would be all of that in reverse,” she said.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria in high-demand on website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Kyle Oram has Type 1 diabetes and lives in Victoria, but when he wants to see a doctor, he drives more than six hours to the Okanagan, where he used to live.

Oram doesn’t drive all that way for a specialist – he goes just to get consistent health care from the same doctor – something he hasn’t been able to find in Victoria.

“I looked around and talked to some connections here and they all said the same thing, you just basically have to get lucky or know somebody … there’s no actual process to get a family doctor other than waiting on a 70,000-person wait list,” he said.

Kyle Oram says managing diabetes is difficult without a family doctor in Victoria. He’s one of many people living in the Capital Regional District that don’t have a physician. (Courtesy of Kyle Oram)

Oram said diabetes requires regular long-term blood sugar tests and at 46, he’s getting to an age where he’ll need more regular check-ups.

“I’m kind of feeling like I’m out in the dark, left on my own, not actually able to take care of my condition or myself in general,” he said.

Doctors of BC, a voluntary association of more than 14,000 B.C. doctors, residents and medical students, has been advocating for primary care networks – or PCNs – as at least a partial solution.

Ross describes PCNs as centralized wraparound patient care.

“There’s usually a physician at the centre of that model to ensure that the patient has access to the services that they need to be their healthiest,” she said. PCNs could include pharmacists, addictions specialists, physical therapists, social workers, nutritionists and more.

READ ALSO: B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

For example, a family physician might refer a patient to a nurse in their PCN for diabetes counselling so the physician can shift focus to another patient – increasing the reach of each doctor without compromising the quality of patient care.

In 2018, the province pledged to have PCNs set up in 70 per cent of B.C. communities by 2021. But Ross said that approach will still require more doctors.

“There’s not enough new physicians entering the scene to keep up with our population growth,” she said. “And to properly reflect the increasing complexities of patient care – patients are living longer, they need more services.”

But the pandemic should be a time for some real problem solving, Ross said. For example, the Chilliwack Division of Family Practices is building virtual care networks with the option for in-person care, as needed.

“Virtual care, whether that’s on a telephone or mobile, virtual platform, are tools in our toolbox,” Ross said.

“These are all alternate methods of accessing your primary care provider, right inside the tent of that longitudinal relationship.”

Currently, virtual care is regulated through a physician licensing body and an increasing part of the long-term plan to improve access to health care.

“We want to ensure that you have a team that you can turn to for care that meets your needs,” Ross said. “What we really don’t want to see with virtual care is a whole pack of episodic virtual walk-ins.”

For Ross, the worst case scenario is having B.C. come out of the pandemic with the same health care system it went in with.

“Now’s the time for blue sky thinking. Now is the time to really rethink what our priorities should be,” she said. “We want to emerge from this with the future vision of what primary care can do for our patient population.”

READ ALSO: B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaphysiciansVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Power down for swatch of rural residents near Brentwood Bay
Next story
CFB Esquimalt’s Fleet Diving Unit members remove large tires submerged in Chemainus Bay for years

Just Posted

The proposed T’Sou-ke Nation Health and Community Centre will be built adjacent to the Petro Canada gas station on Sooke Road. Construction is epected to begin in 18 months. (Sooke News Mirror photo)
T’Sou-ke First Nation eyes 2022 groundbreaking for $7.4-million community centre

Complex expected to open in spring 2024

The Capital Regional District has closed Jordan River Regional Park to campers and RV’s due to their inability to meet contact tracing requirements set out by a provincial health order. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD shuts down camping at Jordan River

Campground staff unable to meet contact-tracing requirements

Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton awards Sgt. Davindar Dalep his official promotion to sergeant in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police sergeant under investigation

Sgt. Dalep in court Wednesday for protection order

Greater Victoria is still short on doctors, even as primary care gains importance in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Pandemic is a time for ‘blue sky thinking’ on B.C. doctor shortage, expert says

Greater Victoria still plagued by ongoing shortage of family physicians

Scott Laming and his neighbours have rallied to save the childcare facility located on the site of a proposed housing development on Raymond Street South. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Need for childcare butts heads with proposed six-storey building in Saanich

Proposal includes six units to be sold at 10 per cent below market value

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Members of Chilliwack FC’s premier women’s team put this patch on their jersey to recognize the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities. (Submitted photo)
B.C. womens soccer teams penalized by club for putting LGBTQI2S+ patch on jerseys

The soccer association’s board didn’t approve patches recognizing the LGBTQI2S+ and BIPOC communities

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Retail Council of Canada asks B.C. to mandate masks to help with aggressive customers

Multiple other provinces have required masks to be worn indoors

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. British Columbia’s education minister hopes the government will be able to entirely avoid school closures under any scenario but it would defer to advice from public health officials should COVID-19 cases worsen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. education minister wants to avoid school closures completely

Four out of 643 schools in the Fraser Health district have been closed

A giant wave crashes into the rocks off Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet on Nov. 17, 2020. (Nora O’Malley photo)
WATCH: Radical wave storm hits Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail

Combined wind and wave swell topped six metres

Terry Teegee has been re-elected B.C. Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Terry Teegee re-elected BC Assembly First Nations Regional Chief

Teegee defeats Cheryl Casimer in assembly’s first virtual election

A man wears a face mask as he walks along a street in Montreal, Sunday, November 15, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Potential vaccine news brightens dark day marked by rising COVID-19 cases, deaths in Canada

Canada is on track to receive six million doses of vaccine between January and March

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you think non-essential travel should be restricted to and from Vancouver Island?

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across Vancouver Island, with travel to… Continue reading

(Black Press Media files)
Premier urges B.C. religious leaders to keep celebrations virtual this holiday season

Horgan’s words came the day after B.C. recorded its deadliest day in the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read