Pandemic nearly grounds passenger count at Victoria International Airport

The number of passengers flying in and out of Victoria International Airport dropped significantly in April 2020. This West Jet flight leaving Victoria International in April had only six passengers. (Courtesy of Kate Korte).

The number of passengers travelling through Victoria International Airport in April dropped almost 98 per cent in April 2020 compared to April 19, according to the official statistics.

Figures released this month drastically demonstrate the decline in air and ferry travel to and from Greater Victoria during the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of passengers travelling to and from the United States nearly ceased in dropping 99.5 per cent while the number of domestic passengers dropped 96.9 per cent. Travel to other international destinations halted completely in April.

For example, one West Jet flight leaving Victoria International Airport had only six passengers.

They also show that the number of aircraft movements — or flights in the vernacular — dropped 64.3 per cent. Cargo, as measured in metric tonnes, dropped 48.4 per cent during the same period.

Official statistics from BC Ferries also show the effects of COVID-19 as every route observed steep declines in vehicle and passenger traffic. In April, the number of passengers taking the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route dropped by 86.6 per cent compared to the same time last year. Notably, vehicle traffic clined by 74 per cent.

