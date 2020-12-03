The District of Sooke is another step closer to approving its 2021 financial plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke is another step closer to approving its 2021 financial plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Pandemic uncertainty looms over Sooke municipal budget

Council trims property tax increase to 3.3 per cent

Sooke residents may dodge COVID-19-related costs on their 2021 property taxes, with the financial impacts of the pandemic not hitting bills until 2024.

On Monday, council gave the first two readings to a bylaw, which proposes a 3.3 per cent property tax increase recommended by district staff in the 2021 draft financial plan.

“It’s wonderful we’re working this year with a 3.3 per cent increase as opposed to last year when we were trying to get out from six per cent (down to zero),” Coun. Jeff Bateman said.

RELATED: Sooke eyes more budget cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic

In the way many Sooke residents are struggling due to the pandemic, so is the municipality, Mayor Maja Tait told the Sooke News Mirror in an interview last week.

“What we’re trying to do is find our own balance between care and cost,” she said.

District council approved a zero per cent increase in 2020.

This year, the district received $2.9-million from a provincial program aimed at COVID-19 relief, which sliced the proposed tax increase in half. The 3.3 per cent tax hike for 2021 will see the owner of an average single-family home assessed at $500,111 pay a $50 increase. (Council could still whittle down the tax increase after further public input and discussions with community stakeholders).

Included in the 2021 financial plan are more than $553,000 from the province’s COVID-19 relief program:

• $28,000 to support economic development through the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce

• $118,000 for community economic development staff

• $82,000 to provide additional auxiliary staffing to the parks department

• $125,000 for a website update and upgrades to computer hardware and software

• $100,000 in new vehicle purchases for the parks and bylaw departments

• $100,000 top-up due to the loss of casino revenue

A staff report also recommends $5,000 to meet WorkSafeBC safety standards, $45,000 to fund integrated policing units, such as Crime Stoppers and contractors for both the planning and operations departments and fire department expenses of $66,000 outside COVID-19 relief funding. There are also several capital projects in the planning stages.

Financial services director Raechel Gray said the district could only use the provincial grant for specific costs related to COVID-19. “It needs to be tied to COVID and any changes as a result due to COVID,” she said.

The district can use the provincial COVID relief money into its 2022 and 2023 budget years.

Council must pass this year’s $29.7-million financial plan by May 15.

The District of Sooke is hosting an online budget open house on Tuesday (Dec. 8). There are two sessions available: 9:30 11 a.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Register here. The recordings will be posted by the district after the event.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

budgetmunicipal politicsSooke council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear
Next story
Electric police vehicle could soon be patroling Oak Bay streets

Just Posted

VicPD is warning the public after a man paid $460 for fake gold jewelry. (Unsplash)
Police issue warning after Victoria man pays $460 for fake gold jewelry

Suspects flagged victim down and took him to ATM

The Sooke Christmas Bureau, which serves over 400 hampers to families and residents in need, has extended their deadline to include anyone in need that has missed their Dec. 1 cutoff. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Christmas Bureau extends deadline for hampers

Non-profit group says monetary donations goes further than non-perishables

The District of Sooke is another step closer to approving its 2021 financial plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Pandemic uncertainty looms over Sooke municipal budget

Council trims property tax increase to 3.3 per cent

The Sooke Santa Run will feature their youngest members as Santas, an annual tradition for the firefighters in Sooke, East Sooke, Shirley and Otter Point. The drive-by event takes place throughout the Sooke neighbourhood on Dec. 12. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
No one outside fire hall allowed to help volunteer for Sooke Santa Run

Drive-by event takes place on Dec. 12, with goal to raise $15,000

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of View Royal teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus in View Royal in December 1973

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
POLL: Has COVID-19 changed your plans for the holidays?

The lights are going up, the stacks of presents under the tree… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Most Read