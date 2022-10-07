The paper operations at the Crofton mill will be under an indefinite curtailment starting in December. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Paper Excellence announces indefinite curtailment of Catalyst Crofton paper mill operations

Pulp operations will continue during the curtailment

Paper Excellence announced Thursday afternoon the indefinite curtailment of its paper operations at the Catalyst Crofton mill starting in early December 2022.

The company says paper markets in China served by the mill have significantly weakened. There has also been substantial cost escalations for chemicals, energy and wood fibre used at Crofton and the intersection of the pressures has materially impacted the financial viability of the paper operation.

The curtailment affects 150 employees, 80 from Unifor and 70 from the Public and Private Workers of Canada union.

The company said it recognizes the hardship this will have on its employees and the Cowichan Valley.

“We hope to minimize these impacts through union discussions that will consider secondments, utilization of earned time off and employment insurance,” stated a press release. “The mill’s pulp operations will continue production during the paper curtailment.”

The paper machines are expected to continue for 60 days until the curtailment takes effect.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring said Friday morning he was going on a conference call with the Province to discuss the situation.

Operations at the paper facility had previously been in a two-week production curtailment at Crofton that started Sept. 10 before workers returned.

That curtailment coincided with scheduled annual maintenance and 95 employees were affected with temporary layoff notices at that time.

Paper Excellence said it is reaching out to assist customers with the upcoming transition and will continue to meet supply needs with production from its Port Alberni mill, where possible. In 2021, the company invested in repurposing the Port Alberni paper machines to manufacture food and packaging grades.

Paper Excellence added it is working with both Provincial and Federal Governments while it conducts studies at Crofton to determine if it’s feasible to accelerate a conversion into natural food and packaging grades there as well.

“Paper Excellence continues to believe in Canada as a leader in the pulp and paper industry and remains committed to its long-term investments here,” the company added in the release.

Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley, middle, parliamentary secretary for forests, visited Catalyst Crofton on June 3 to see $5.85 million of CleanBC funding at work. (Photo submitted)

sig
