Paramedics called to Oak Bay golf course as man crashes bike into sand trap

Oak Bay police officers were called to the Victoria Golf Course at about midnight on Saturday where an 18-year-old man rode his bike into a sand trap and injured his back.

“He was out with a group of friends riding along the beach then up on to the course,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “Apparently he did not see the large drop and flipped over the front of his bike, shattering his helmet and causing a potential back injury.”

The boy was taken to the hospital.

The youths were spoken to about biking on private property and also about being together during COVID-19.

Calls regarding social distancing are a new phenomenon and were among Oak Bay Police’s weekly calls for the week of March 30 to April 5.

Multiple residents abiding by the suggested social distancing guidelines called Oak Bay police last week out of concerns over a lack of social distancing behaviour in apartment buildings.

“Please be respectful of your neighbours and limit your time in common areas such as the stairwells, lobbies, elevators, laundry rooms and parking garages,” Bernoties said.

Oak Bay police received another fraud complaint last week, this one related to a Google Chromecast device purchase. When the user called a support line for help they fell victim to fraud.

Someone posing as a “support person” logged on to the complainant’s computer and purchased an Amazon gift card and attempted to make e-transfers.

“It appears the website used to access the support number may have been fraudulent,” Bernoties said.

On March 30 the police fielded a report of that a newly delivered rug was stolen from that patio of a home in the 2700-block of Burdick Avenue. The resident said the area rug was stolen between 4:30 and 10 p.m. It is valued at $300.

On March 31, Oak Bay police responded to a report of a tipped-over canoe with three people in the water holding on to the canoe. A boater attended the capsized canoe and rescued all three boaters.

The trio and their canoe were brought to the Oak Bay Marina and the people taken to Royal Jubilee Hospital where they were treated for mild hypothermia.

A speeding driver is blamed for a three-car crash in the 300-block of Beach Drive when the speeder, driving eastbound on Beach Drive, hit another vehicle after that driver made a U-turn.

This collision resulted in a parked car being hit. No injuries were reported.

Theft continued to threaten businesses in the 2200-block of Oak Bay Avenue as a woman was observed on security camera shoplifting an item valued at $150. Her identification is pending.

On Sunday, Oak Bay police were alerted to a stolen E-bike from the 2700-block of Satellite Street. The lock was broken and the bicycle taken from the carport. The a yellow and black E-bike is made by GIO and is valued at $1,500.

Oak Bay police received five theft from auto incidents during the week.

All vehicles appeared to have been unlocked except one where a convertible soft top cover was cut open, said Bernoties.

Items stolen included sunglasses, a phone charger and approximately $3,000 in tools. The thefts occurred in the 2300-block Pacific Avenue, 3100-block Midland Road, 2500-block of Beach Drive, 2600-block Foul Bay Road and the 2100-block of Haultain Street.

