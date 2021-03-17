Complaints about street parking are on the rise in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Complaints about street parking are on the rise in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Parking complaints on the rise in Langford

Langford’s traffic bylaw requires vehicles be moved every 72 hours

You can own your piece of property and the house that sits on it, but not the parking spot in front of it.

“You don’t own the spot in front of your house,” explained Lorne Fletcher, manager of community safety and bylaw enforcement for the City of Langford. “Public parking in most communities is recognized as first come, first served.”

Parking issues tend to increase as a community grows, as is the case on the West Shore, he noted. “More density means more people, which means more vehicles.”

Langford deals with between 10 and 15 complaints about parking a week. One or two of those involve street storage of vehicles. To avoid difficulties with that, Langford’s traffic bylaw requires that vehicles be moved every 72 hours.

ALSO READ: Height, parking, traffic worries remain for Langford residents six-storey development

“We only respond to complaints, unless it’s a safety issue, such as someone parking in a bike lane,” Fletcher said.

Langford does not register plates.

Permit parking is issued in response to a neighbourhood’s request where there is general agreement among the residents, with typically three permits issued for each household.

There’s a system established by the city’s engineering department that lays out the guidelines for permit parking zones, Fletcher explained. “It’s not arbitrary, there’s a set protocol followed.”

Signs restricting parking and signs limiting the amount of time vehicles can park are established by the engineering department as well, Fletcher added.

Colwood is currently reviewing its parking bylaw to provide a report to council about current street parking regulations and areas of increased demand. The report will include recommendations about residential parking permits and parking management systems that may better serve the community for effective management without increasing staffing.

ALSO READ: Neighbour rallies against archery club relocation to Langford park

Rick Smith, a member of Colwood’s bylaw services team, stressed that although people often have preferred parking spots close to their home or destination, streets are public spaces for use by everyone, unless otherwise stated by a sign.

“Recreational vehicles are not permitted to be stored on Colwood streets,” Smith said.”On private property, residents may store up to two recreational vehicles such as an RV, camper, or boat.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled over last three years: Better Business Bureau
Next story
Mayor, councillor seek to reignite efforts to bring casino to Saanich

Just Posted

Complaints about street parking are on the rise in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parking complaints on the rise in Langford

Langford’s traffic bylaw requires vehicles be moved every 72 hours

Former patients of the Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital are asking for more thorough and compassionate care. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
‘Belittled and dismissed:’ Former patients of Victoria Psychiatric Emergency Services call for change

Culture of mental health stigma persists in the health care system, says MLA Adam Olsen

(Pixabay)
Mayor, councillor seek to reignite efforts to bring casino to Saanich

Rolling the dice on gaming facility could play a role in economic recovery, Coun. Susan Brice says

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a sizable increase in gift card scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gift card scam losses nearly tripled over last three years: Better Business Bureau

Consumers over 65 most likely to lose money

Gary Fletcher (right) and Brenda Costanzo, a senior vegetation specialist for the B.C. environment ministry, stand by a Malaise trap set up on Fletcher’s Metchosin property. The trap is collecting flying insects that will help Neville Winchester, a University of Victoria professor, see what’s happening to local insect populations. (Photo courtesy Neville Winchester)
Metchosin study explores whether local insect populations follow global trends

A 2017 study found a 70 per cent decline in insect biomass over 27-year period in Germany

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

A CrossFit athlete training with kettlebells. The fitness program is popular in North America and other parts of the world. (Pixabay photo)
FITNESS: Is CrossFit a good choice for you?

The fitness program is one of the most popular forms of gym training in North America

A 57-year-old man is facing numerous driving-related charges after driving his vehicle into RCMP cars in Nanaimo on March 15. (Submitted photo)
Man tasered and arrested after crashing into Nanaimo RCMP vehicles in ‘rampage’

Suspect facing numerous charges after late-night incident Monday

An RCMP officer on scene on Berry Point Road on Gabriola Island, where a fatal work-site incident happened Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two workers killed in work-site incident on Gabriola Island

Boom from concrete truck breaks and falls on two men

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read