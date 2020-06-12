Parking fees waived for horse-drawn carriages, pedicabs and sightseeing vehicles for 2020

City votes to waive fees as part of efforts to mitigate COVID-19 impacts

Sightseeing vehicles and horse-drawn carriages won’t have to pay curbside parking fees this year, following a decision from Victoria council.

The June 11 decision is part of the City’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses, many of which have been hit hard by border shutdowns and massive declines in tourism.

READ ALSO: Downtown Victoria could become an ‘open-air market’ for the summer

Staff recommended waiving parking fees in 2020 for sightseeing vehicles, horse-drawn carriages and pedicab operators, who reported severe impacts from the pandemic – many said they hadn’t used their stands since March “due to little ferry service and commercial transportation.”

In 2019, sightseeing vehicle stands brought in more than $55,000 and horse-drawn carriage stands pulled in about $40,1114. Pedicab yellow curb fees had an annual revenue of $2,555. In total, the City raked in $105,246 from 2019 curbside fees.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the city’s tourism-related economy,” staff wrote. “The proposed relief is in keeping with council’s March 19, 2020 direction for staff to report back on an urgent basis with opportunities to provide relief to businesses in the city.”

READ ALSO: Victoria reduces parking fees during COVID-19 health emergency

@NinaGrossman

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of VictoriaCoronavirus