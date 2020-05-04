Parking has been temporarily removed from the north side of Oak Bay Avenue on both sides of the Village to make space for pedestrians. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Parking removed from Oak Bay Avenue for pedestrians

Seasonal ban on dogs at Willows Beach now in effect

Oak Bay has temporarily removed parking and opened up two sections of Oak Bay Avenue to expand the sidewalk so that pedestrians can pass each other safely.

The sections are the north side of Oak Bay Avenue between of Mitchell Street and Wilmot Avenue and the north side of the Avenue between Clive Drive to Prospect Place.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay to consider additional road closures for social distancing

Street parking is still available on the south side of the street. The change started May 1.

“The changes appear to be working well so far,” said Mayor Kevin Murdoch. “There’s plenty of parking for people wanting to shop in the village, while the walk into the village has lots of room for pedestrians to pass each other safely.”

The removal of Oak Bay Avenue parking spots is the latest initiatives by Oak Bay to support social distancing as the Esplanade is closed to traffic and parking (save for residents) and the Willows Park parking lot is also closed.

The expanded sidewalks are well marked with barricades and no-parking signs. Staff are monitoring a number of roads but not other closures are planned at the moment, Murdoch said.

May 1 is also when seasonal restrictions kick in for dogs in parks and beaches including Willows Beach.

Visit here for an up-to-date map on areas with dog regulations in Oak Bay.

READ MORE: Dogs return to Willows beach but rules could change

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Murky mystery of COVID-19’s origins takes back seat in Canada to easing crisis: feds
Next story
Seven-year-old girl falls off cliff at East Sooke Regional Park

Just Posted

Seven-year-old girl falls off cliff at East Sooke Regional Park

Search and rescue say she has minor head injury following 15-foot drop

Hikers, walkers urged to keep distance as Sooke parks reopen

Whiffin Spit and Marine Boardwalk most popular areas for park users

Sooke craft beer producers brew through COVID-19 storm

Dawn Gibson | Sooke News Mirror Beer appears to be “recession-proof,” Sooke… Continue reading

Wild Wise Sooke urges bear awareness

Educational group kicks up social media presence in response to social distancing.

PHOTOS: Bagpipers inspire Victoria seniors to dance on their balconies

Local pipers serenade residents at Amica Somerset House

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

Interactions could grow from 30 per cent to 60 per cent of normal

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

False complaint about non-compliance of COVID-19 rules prompts warning from First Nation authority

‘Making a malicious, false complaint is a serious matter’

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read