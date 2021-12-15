An oil refinery is seen on the shores of Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, May 20, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Parkland refinery ramps up processing following restart of Trans Mountain pipeline

Burnaby refinery, a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area, paused in wake of flooding

Parkland Corp. says it is ramping up processing at its B.C. refinery following the restart of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Calgary-based Parkland paused processing operations at its Burnaby refinery from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10 due to a lack of crude oil supply from the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The pipeline was shut down for three weeks as a precaution due to flooding and extreme weather in B.C.

The Trans Mountain pipeline typically carries about 300,000 barrels of oil per day between Alberta and B.C.

During its pause in operations, the Parkland refinery imported fuel from other locations and transported it by truck and barge to its retail and commercial customers.

The Burnaby refinery is a key supplier of gasoline to the Vancouver area.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parkland moves to pause B.C. refinery operations due to Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown

oil and gas

Previous story
Island Kwigwis, ‘eagle of the sea,’ to begin Nanaimo-Gabriola service in the new year
Next story
Vaccine effectiveness confirmed in latest B.C. COVID-19 data

Just Posted

A screenshot from the live video as HMCS Winnipeg sets sail in August. (Facebook/HMCS Winnipeg)
HMCS Winnipeg returns to Greater Victoria with morning sailpast Thursday

Victoria lawyer Rosario Canteno Di Bella has been suspended four months for professional misconduct. (Creative Outlet)
Victoria lawyer suspended for negligence by Law Society Tribunal

The Saanich Fire Department responded to a fire sparked by a tree branch falling across a primary wire in Saanich. (Video courtesy of Olivia Bult)
VIDEO: Falling tree branch sparks hydro wire fire in Saanich

The Goldstream Food Bank warehouse is seen in this November photo. Food banks across Greater Victoria are feeling the impacts of supply chain issues exasperated by last month’s flooding, but some have managed to avoid the worst thanks to a mixture of luck and early planning. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Flood damage disrupts supply for Greater Victoria food banks