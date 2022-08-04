Parksville resident Victoria Tyers won $75,000 after purchasing a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket. (Submitted photo)

Parksville resident Victoria Tyers won $75,000 after purchasing a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket. (Submitted photo)

Vancouver Island woman wins $75K via ‘Deluxe Crossword’ scratch and win ticket

Winning ticket purchased at Mid Island Co-op

Parksville resident Victoria Tyers had to check her scratch and win ticket several times before she could believe she had really won $75,000.

She purchased a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ ticket from the Mid Island Co-op on Island Highway East, according to a news release by BCLC.

“I counted the words at least 20 times,” she said. “I was in shock…my first thought was, ‘my trip is paid for!’”

READ MORE: Nanaimo lotto player wins $1 million in Lotto Max draw

Tyers plans to put some of the prize money towards taking her family on a vacation to Hawaii this winter. 

“I’m in disbelief! There really are winners out there,” she said.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lotteryParksville

Previous story
ICBC says all 2.8M rebate cheques are in the mail after months after announcment

Just Posted

Barbara Holst, right, calls the herb garden fronting Jude Somers’ Oak Bay home a magical place. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
These herbs are grown for snipping, and Oak Bay guests sure do

Three Greater Victoria golf clubs have been named among the top 100 in Canada by Scoregolf.com, with the Victoria Golf Club ranked highest at number 17. (Victoria Golf Club/Facebook)
3 Greater Victoria golf courses named among top 100 in Canada

The Victoria Bicycle Music Festival is returning to a pair of local parks for a fifth year on August 7. (Courtesy of Jason Dondale)
Bike-powered music festival returns to Victoria Aug. 7

Premier John Horgan answered questions about statements made by retiring BC Housing CEO Shayne Ramsey, during an unrelated announcement in Langford on Aug. 3. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
John Horgan says everyone needs to make sacrifices to solve B.C.’s housing issues