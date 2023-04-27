Parmar secures BC NDP nomination for Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection

No other candidate came forward to trigger a nomination vote

Ravi Parmar is officially the BC NDP candidate for the Langford-Juan de Fuca byelection after no other potential nominee came forward.

Parmar announced he was on running on April 12, but could have had to run for the NDP nomination if another candidate had come forward.

“As our communities grow, so does the need for more affordable housing, access to child care, new schools, more doctors and the creation of good-paying jobs in a clean economy,” Parmar said in a statement. “My commitment to the people of Langford-Juan de Fuca is that as their MLA, I will work with Premier (David) Eby and our government to take action on the priorities of people in our communities and all British Columbians.”

Camille Currie, founder and organizer of BC Health Care Matters, announced she’d be running for the BC Green Party on April 6.

Langford real estate agent and carpenter Mike Harris was nominated as the BC Conservative Party candidate on April 20.

No candidate from BC United has been announced.

The byelection has to be called six months after former MLA John Horgan left office, meaning a date will be set by Sept. 30.

