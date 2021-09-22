UPDATE: Traffic moving again after 4-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway was backing up into Royal Oak Drive at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after a crash near Haliburton Road. (Drive BC traffic camera)

Saanich police say driver inattentiveness believed to be cause of crash

A four-vehicle crash caused delays northbound on the Pat Bay Highway Wednesday morning.

Saanich police said no one was believed to be injured and driver inattentiveness is believed to be the cause.

The crash, which was just south of Haliburton Road, partially blocked northbound traffic, pushing congestion past Royal Oak Drive while tow trucks cleared the roadway.

It was cleared at around 9:30 a.m.

ALSO READ: Cougar spotted near Saanich Peninsula Hospital

 

