UPDATE: Traffic moving again after 4-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

Saanich police say driver inattentiveness believed to be cause of crash

Northbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway was backing up into Royal Oak Drive at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, after a crash near Haliburton Road. (Drive BC traffic camera)

A four-vehicle crash caused delays northbound on the Pat Bay Highway Wednesday morning.

Saanich police said no one was believed to be injured and driver inattentiveness is believed to be the cause.

The crash, which was just south of Haliburton Road, partially blocked northbound traffic, pushing congestion past Royal Oak Drive while tow trucks cleared the roadway.

It was cleared at around 9:30 a.m.

A 4-vehicle collision partially blocking northbound Highway 17 at Haliburton Road has now been cleared. Driver inattentiveness is believed to have been the cause. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/FlEQb23vET — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) September 22, 2021

