A crash has closed a portion of the Pat Bay Highway outside Sidney after a crash on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of Google)

The northbound lanes of the Pay Bay Highway are closed near Sidney after the vehicle crash between McTavish Road and Beacon Avenue.

An assessment of the incident is in progress, according to the Ministry of Transportation, and a detour is taking traffic to Lockside Drive from McTavish Road.

READ: Vancouver Island waters an ‘overflow industrial parking lot’ as freighter traffic skyrockets: MP

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula