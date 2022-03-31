The District of Saanich will be paving Shelbourne Street at McKenzie Avenue on April 2 for most of the day. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

Paving closure to impact Shelbourne Street in Saanich this Saturday

Significant traffic impacts expected between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Shelbourne Street at McKenzie Avenue will be closed and detoured for most of the day this coming Saturday (April 2).

Paving will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m and a significant impact on traffic is expected.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

This is some of the final work needed to complete the first phase of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project.

Saanich is improving infrastructure on Shelbourne Street from North Dairy Road to Torquay Drive as part of the project.

Improvements also include the installation of new cycling facilities, transit infrastructure, replacement of underground utility infrastructure and renewed asphalt road surface.

