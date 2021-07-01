The Canadian flag on the Peace Tower flies at half-mast on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian flag on the Peace Tower flies at half-mast on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Peace Tower flag lowered on Canada Day to honour Indigenous children: Trudeau

Trudeau said he made the decision as he and many Canadians reflect on the tragedy of the institutions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he asked that the national flag on the Peace Tower remain at half-mast for Canada Day to honour the Indigenous children who died in residential schools.

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday, Trudeau said he made the decision as he and many Canadians reflect on the tragedy of the institutions.

Hours later, the Lower Kootenay Band in British Columbia said a search using ground-penetrating radar had found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school in Cranbrook.

Cowessess First Nation last week said that ground-penetrating radar detected 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School east of Regina, Sask., a few weeks after the finding of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children in Kamloops, B.C.

Canadian Heritage plans to still go ahead with virtual Canada Day events like last year, with an online music show featuring English, French and Indigenous artists.

Several cities and communities across the country have decided to forgo parts of their usual Canada Day festivities.

Events will be partially or fully cancelled in Saint John, Fredericton, Victoria, Wilmot Township in Ontario’s Waterloo region, and St. Albert, a city northwest of Edmonton, in solidarity with mourning Indigenous communities.

Several communities in Yukon including Dawson City, Teslin, Carmacks and Haines Junction have also chosen to scrap celebrations in light of the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Canada Day

Previous story
UPDATE: Evacuation alert issue for Deka Lake due to Cariboo wildfires

Just Posted

EMCS graduates walked the stage in a series of live-streamed ceremonies earlier this week. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke grads net $300,000 in scholarships

The Pacific Whale Watching Association is urging people not to release balloons as they pose a serious risk to land-based and marine wildlife. (Photo by Pacific Whale Watching Association)
Helium balloons used in Greater Victoria can harm marine life: whale watching group

The Saanich Fire Department reminds residents that fireworks are not permitted on Canada Day, and only by permit on Halloween. The department also promotes propane fire pits over campfires, which can lead to unwanted fires from flying sparks, especially during hot, dry weather. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Fire Department warns residents to avoid fireworks, campfires due to fire hazard

Birthday cake with candles. (Pixabay photo)
From the Queen to local MLAs, here’s how to get your birthday greetings