Conditions on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay on Nov. 29. (Maria Shaw photo via Facebook)

Conditions on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay on Nov. 29. (Maria Shaw photo via Facebook)

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Island highway

Oceanside RCMP respond to variety of snow-related crashes Nov. 29

Oceanside RCMP responded to seven motor vehicle crashes on Nov. 29 and the morning of Nov. 30, with two reportedly being snow-related.

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of Highway 19A at Plummer Road in Parksville, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

A single-vehicle rollover on Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach at approximately 5 p.m. resulted in minor injuries to the driver.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach officials detail plan for dealing with snow, icy conditions

A pedestrian was also struck by a vehicle in Nanoose Bay in the afternoon of Nov. 29, resulting in minor, non-life threatening injuries. This crash not was not weather-related, Worth said.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashParksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man at the centre of Central Saanich gas station incident found guilty of 5 charges
Next story
Vancouver Island emerges from first snowfall of the season

Just Posted

Oak Bay High file photo (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Students head home early after threat at Oak Bay High

sig
Sooke extends interim CAO contract to end of March

The Sooke Lions Club has paused plans to build a community centre and other public amenities at John Phillips Memorial Park. (District of Sooke)
Sooke Lions Club proposal for John Phillips Memorial Park on hold

Country superstar Blake Shelton has been announced as the headline for next summer’s Sunfest Country Music Festival, running Aug. 3 to 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Sunfest Country Music Festival)
Blake Shelton announced as Sunfest headliner