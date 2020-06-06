The multi-use overpass at the new McKenzie Interchange is officially open. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Pedestrian, cycling overpass now open at McKenzie Interchange

Bridge connects Portage Road, Galloping Goose Regional Trail

The multi-use overpass at the new McKenzie Interchange is officially open.

As of June 1, pedestrians and cyclists alike were invited to begin using the bridge which is part of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s $96-million McKenzie Interchange project.

The 175-meters long overpass connects Portage Road to the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. The ministry also pointed out that at just over four metres wide, there is ample room for both pedestrians and cyclists to practice physical distancing while passing one another.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange project on track to finish this summer

Despite the pandemic, construction at the Interchange is ongoing. The project was initially expected to be completed by the end of 2018 within the original budget of $85 million. Following delays in 2017, the ministry extended the project timeline into 2019. By April 2019, bad weather and plan modifications had impacted construction, pushing the completion date to the summer of 2020.

In May, the ministry said the Interchange was on track to be completed this summer. The construction of new transit stops, bus lanes and other final touches will be completed in the coming months.

READ ALSO: McKenzie interchange project sees delays

With files from Aaron Guillen.

trans-canada highway

The multi-use overpass at the new McKenzie Interchange. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Pedestrian, cycling overpass now open at McKenzie Interchange

Bridge connects Portage Road, Galloping Goose Regional Trail

