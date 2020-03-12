A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Blenkinsop Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road. (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)

Pedestrian dies after being struck in Saanich Wednesday

Despite attempts on scene and in hospital, the 67-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries

Despite attempts at the scene and in hospital, an elderly Saanich pedestrian has died from her injuries after being struck by a motorist Wednesday.

At 9:30 a.m. the 67-year-old woman was hit by the driver of a Mini Cooper turning right out of an apartment complex in the 3900-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

Hours after the incident, the Saanich Police Department sought the public’s help in identifying the pedestrian. Next of kin has now been notified.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene. Traffic in the area was impacted as Cedar Hill Cross Road was closed between Blenkinsop Road and McKenzie Avenue.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what occurred.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the event is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321, and reference file 2020-5449.

