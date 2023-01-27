Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead after possibly being struck by a vehicle along Harewood Mines Road on Friday, Jan. 27. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead after possibly being struck by a vehicle along Harewood Mines Road on Friday, Jan. 27. (News Bulletin file photo)

Pedestrian dies in apparent hit-and-run incident in Nanaimo

RCMP investigating after body found along Harewood Mines Road on Friday, Jan. 27

A person was found dead along a Nanaimo road and it is believed they may have been struck by a vehicle.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a passerby found a body at about 7 a.m. on Harewood Mines Road near the overpass.

“A person out walking located a deceased person on the side of the road,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “It appears injuries may be consistent with being struck by a vehicle.”

He said officers were at the scene “for some time” investigating and B.C. Coroners Service was called.

O’Brien said the person who died did not have any identification with them and so they haven’t been identified and next of kin hasn’t been notified. He said in the meantime, police are not saying whether the person was male or female “out of respect for the family.”

RCMP are hoping for information from anyone who may have seen a person in dark clothing walking in that area in the night or early morning.

“We don’t know when it could have happened, so we’re looking for anybody who was driving in that area, or walking, prior to 7 a.m.,” O’Brien said.

