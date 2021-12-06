Emergency responders responded to a pedestrian collision at Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue on Monday, Dec. 6. (Black Press Media)

Emergency responders responded to a pedestrian collision at Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue on Monday, Dec. 6. (Black Press Media)

Pedestrian hit at Victoria intersection of Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue

Woman taken to hospital, driver remained at scene

Victoria firefighters, police and BC Ambulance are attending to a crash involving a pedestrian at the downtown intersection of Douglas Street and Caledonia Avenue.

A woman was struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m., said VicPD public affairs officer Cam MacIntyre. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver remained at the scene.

“We are still conducting our investigation and speaking with witnesses to determine the facts of the incident,” MacIntyre added.

