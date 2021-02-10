Pedestrian struck and killed in crosswalk on busy Port Alberni street

Highway went down to one lane for several hours

An 80-year-old man from Port Alberni has died after he was struck in a crosswalk on Johnston Road. It is the main street entering the city and is considered part of Highway 4.

Just after noon on Feb. 10, 2021, Port Alberni RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Johnston Road and Tebo Avenue.

Several witnesses to the collision remained on scene. All of the witnesses advised RCMP that the pedestrian was in the process of crossing Johnston Road in the crosswalk when he was struck by a GMC pickup truck making a left-hand turn from Tebo Avenue.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported by BC Ambulance to the hospital for emergency treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries, according to RCMP. The BC Coroners Service has been advised.

The four-lane highway went down to one lane for a few hours as RCMP and a traffic analyst from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) remained on scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup remained on scene and was cooperative with police, said Cpl. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP media relations officer.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and no charges have been laid. Investigators are asking motorists and pedestrians who witnessed or may have video leading up to the crash to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

motor vehicle crashRCMP