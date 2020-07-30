New sidewalks, a crosswalk and bus pullout lanes are coming to Sooke’s West Coast Road by fall 2020. (Contributed Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Pedestrian upgrades slated for Sooke's town centre by fall

New sidewalks, crosswalk and bus pullouts along West Coast Road

New sidewalks, bus pullouts, and a crosswalk are coming to Sooke’s town core, with construction set to begin in August.

New concrete and paving stone sidewalks will be added on either side of West Coast Road between Otter Point Road and Atherley Close.

This addition will connect pedestrians to east and westbound bus pullouts in that area. Plus, a crosswalk will be built near Ed Macgregor Park and the Gateway Trail.

Ramida Enterprises Ltd. from Sooke will be working on the $1.2-million project, with $200,000 from the District of Sooke. Work is scheduled to be completed this fall.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reminds drivers to obey all safety signage and drive with care as minor delays are expected.

This project is part of the Transportation Ministry’s improvements announced in January 2018. Those improvements also include a new Gillespie Road two-lane bridge, slow-moving vehicle pullout at Muir Creek, and a Sombrio beach rest area.

