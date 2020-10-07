Peninsula health foundation launches campaign to prepare for second wave, surgical backlog

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced dramatic changes at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital – enhanced visitor screening, physical distancing and additional sterilization are likely to be in place for some time to come.

In the face of a potential second wave of the coronavirus, the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation is reassessing immediate needs at the hospital as another wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations could coincide with influenza season.

The foundation’s latest campaign takes that into account, targeting $1.5 million for new equipment and preparation at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Hospital foundation president praises generosity of Peninsula residents

That level of donor support would allow the opening of the hospital’s third operating room, built in 2011. Funds raised would go toward purchasing new and replacement equipment for all three operating rooms and additional sterilizing equipment. It would also fund renovations to create overflow space for patients to ensure social distancing and safety during flu season and a potential second wave of COVID-19.

Learn more about the campaign at sphf.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusSaanich Peninsula



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.