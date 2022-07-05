Penticton declares State of Local Emergency for flooding

A flash rain event on Monday afternoon has caused flooding of roads and some homes in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The City of Penticton has declared a State of Local Emergency to allow emergency crews to enter private properties if required from the flash rain that has caused multiple homes and roads to flood.

Since about 2 p.m. Monday (July 4), Penticton City’s Emergency Operations Centre has been responding to overland flooding from the flash rain and are bringing in rapid damage assessment teams as well as public works to assist residents and assess impacts to public infrastructure.

Residents experiencing flooding and who have concerns about the safety of their homes are asked to contact 250-490-2307 ext. 7 to receive a rapid damage assessment.

So far, at least two homes have been evacuated and are utilizing the city’s emergency services. Minor landslides are confirmed on Evergreen Drive and many basements are flooded throughout the city.

There are eight Penticton Fire Department crews in the community currently providing rapid damage assessments. The crews will assess if the home is safe for occupancy.

The city held a press conference at the fire hall to update on the flooding situation to say that with the possibility of more rain to come tonight or tommorow, people need to be prepared for more flooding.

The Penticton Fire Department has been busy dealing with calls 74 calls from home owners experiencing flooding into their homes as far up as the Wiltse area to downtown Penticton. One home on Evergreen Drive has flooding debris covering the backyard while another home on Duncan Avenue East had water pouring into the basement suite. Pineview saw the manholes blow and water spouting out.

Sandbags are available for residents at the Public Works Yards Building at 616 Okanagan Avenue.

The Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre has been opened at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton for those who have been advised to evacuate by the Penticton Fire Department. Anyone evacuated by the Penticton Fire Department is asked to register with the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre.

The city has also received reports of dangerous driving conditions on Penticton roads. Drivers should watch for pooling water, gravel, debris and large rocks. Public Works crews are clearing roads on a priority basis.

Drivers are recommending to stay away from the Channel Parkway near the Ford dealership as smaller vehicles might not get through the high water.

The entire Okanagan has been experienced the large volumes of rain.