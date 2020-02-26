People have until Friday to put forward candidacy to run for Victoria city council

Anyone interested in becoming a Victoria city councillor has until Friday to put themselves forward as a candidate.
The nomination period for candidates opened at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, and will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
Candidates will be competing for one position to replace Laurel Collins, who resigned as a councillor in November after she was elected as a Member of Parliament for Victoria.
Anyone interested in running for the position can pick up a nomination package in person at the Legislative Services Office at Victoria City Hall, at 1 Centennial Square, or online at Victoria.ca. Completed nomination packages can only be submitted in person.
Black Press Media will provide a full portfolio of candidates at vicnews.com after Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The byelection is scheduled to take place on April 4.
