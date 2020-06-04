People-less protest in Victoria holds space for victims of police brutality, systematic racism

People are asked to come learn the names of the lives lost to the hands of racism

A people-less protest is holding space for the lives lost to systematic racism and police brutality. (Courtesy of Zara Chaudhry)

In the time of a global pandemic where being close to one another can bring harm, those wanting to show their support to the Black Lives Matter movement set up a “people-less protest.”

The protest, set up in Centennial Square, offers a way for immunocompromised people, those caring for vulnerable peoples and those unable to self-isolate after physical protests.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to protest racism

“With the permission of Mayor Lisa Helps and City staff, we are holding space in Centennial Square to remember the victims of police brutality in the U.S. and Canada,” reads a statement from Zara Chaudhry.

People are asked to come learn the names and stories of lives lost to systematic racism. Attendees are also invited to continue to add names of the unnamed victims, contribute artwork and post on social media.

READ ALSO: Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

The display consists of the names of Black and Indigenous victims written around the fountain in Centennial Square. There are also statistics and blank pages that passersby can fill. The space will be maintained by community members, with daily check-ins.

A larger, physical peace rally is being held in Victoria on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., starting in Centennial Square. For more information visit facebook.com/events/543302769670388/.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism