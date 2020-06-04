A people-less protest is holding space for the lives lost to systematic racism and police brutality. (Courtesy of Zara Chaudhry)

People-less protest in Victoria holds space for victims of police brutality, systematic racism

People are asked to come learn the names of the lives lost to the hands of racism

In the time of a global pandemic where being close to one another can bring harm, those wanting to show their support to the Black Lives Matter movement set up a “people-less protest.”

The protest, set up in Centennial Square, offers a way for immunocompromised people, those caring for vulnerable peoples and those unable to self-isolate after physical protests.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to protest racism

“With the permission of Mayor Lisa Helps and City staff, we are holding space in Centennial Square to remember the victims of police brutality in the U.S. and Canada,” reads a statement from Zara Chaudhry.

People are asked to come learn the names and stories of lives lost to systematic racism. Attendees are also invited to continue to add names of the unnamed victims, contribute artwork and post on social media.

READ ALSO: Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

The display consists of the names of Black and Indigenous victims written around the fountain in Centennial Square. There are also statistics and blank pages that passersby can fill. The space will be maintained by community members, with daily check-ins.

A larger, physical peace rally is being held in Victoria on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., starting in Centennial Square. For more information visit facebook.com/events/543302769670388/.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: View Royal resident spots cougar in nearby backyard

Just Posted

Rock painting gains popularity on Vancouver Island

Facebook groups formed for people to share ideas, gift painted rocks

VIDEO: View Royal resident spots cougar in nearby backyard

B.C. Conservation notified about early Thursday morning sighting

Greater Victoria tourism industry ‘can’t wait any longer’ for financial aid

Saanich mayor, business owners call on provincial, federal governments for tourism-specific aid

COVID-19 demolishes new construction in Greater Victoria

Value of new building permits in Greater Victoria drop more than 37 per cent

Group desperate to find solution to wrecks lining shores of Cadboro Bay

Caddy Bay ‘a wild west’ without authority, say locals

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Man found dead in his tent at Island homeless camp

Facebook posts tell of personal struggles and attempts to stay clean and sober

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

New Canadian modelling shows COVID-19 waning but relaxing restrictions still risky

Canada has had 93,441 positive cases and 7,543 death

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

Ontario Long Term Care Association calling for more action

B.C. woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

Premier John Horgan said he’s horrified by the death of George Floyd in the United States

Chilliwack dad rescues two young daughters after truck plunges into lake

“I used every single one of my angels that day,” said Dennis Saulnier

Most Read