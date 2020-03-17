People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

People can remain in their cars while travelling on BC Ferries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after Transport Canada granted a request from the province in response to the COVID-19 spread, Premier John Horgan said in a tweet on Monday night.

“This is an important measure for to continue safely connecting our communities for the people who need it at this time,” he said.

Black Press has reached out to BC Ferries for confirmation of this tweet.

As of late Monday, BC Ferries executive director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall was still non-committal about the Transport Canada relaxation of the rule.

“BC Ferries and the Canadian Ferry Association has had talks with Transport Canada regarding the restriction of passengers remaining in their vehicles on closed cardecks,” she wrote in an email to Black Press late Monday afternoon. “We are waiting to hear word from Transport Canada on whether they will temporarily relax this regulation.”

More to come.

