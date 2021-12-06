Permanent urgent primary care centre opens in Esquimalt

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says a new, permanent location for primary care in Esquimalt will give locals better access to comprehensive health care. (Courtesy Government of B.C.)

A new and permanent urgent and primary care centre has opened in Esquimalt as part of the province’s ongoing efforts to increase healthcare access in the region.

The centre, located in the plaza at 890 Esquimalt Rd. at Head Street, currently provides urgent care from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, including statutory holidays. Officially opened with 11 staff on Dec. 6, it replaces the temporary urgent primary care centre on Fraser Street, which saw 1,410 patients between its opening on June 14 and Oct. 14.

Once it reaches full capacity, the new facility will house 23 healthcare providers, including family doctors, nurses and social workers and offer both primary and urgent care.

“A new, permanent location for primary care in Esquimalt means that more people will have expanded access to the team-based, comprehensive health care they need,” Minister of Health Adrian Dix said in a press release. “This is an example of our primary care strategy at work, increasing and improving access to everyday primary health care throughout the province.”

The centre is one of 26 urgent primary care centres promised under the government strategy, of which five will be based in Greater Victoria. Other local facilities are or will be based on the West Shore, James Bay, North Quadra and downtown Victoria, along with a centre in Nanaimo.

