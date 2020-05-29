Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

A person found a bag of narcotics on the ground while out for a walk in Langford on May 29. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A person who came across a bag of narcotics in Langford while out for a walk turned it over to police, who are now investigating.

On May 29, a person called West Shore RCMP to report they found a bag described as a yellow fabric draw string bag with the words “Burberry London England” written on it. The individual found the bag on the ground near the 3300 block of Turnstone Drive in Langford.

Officers seized the bag which they say contained a large quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. Police say they believe the bag appeared in the area on May 28 some time after noon.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information on the bag and are asking anyone who has a vehicle dash camera that may have been driving in the area on May 28 between noon and 1 a.m. on May 29 to review their footage.

Anyone who lives in the area who has a home surveillance system is also asked to review footage and contact police if they see suspicious activity.

West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264. Reports can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

