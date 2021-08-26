Person taken to hospital after collision on Saanich roadway

A person in a motorized wheelchair was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Ravine Way and Blanshard Street on Aug. 26. (Photo courtesy of Laura Cross)

A person in a motorized wheelchair was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday afternoon after they were struck by a vehicle in Saanich.

Saanich police Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said the person was trying to cross several lanes of traffic near Ravine Way and Blanshard Street’s southbound lanes when they were hit around 4 p.m.

Saanich police’s traffic safety unit is trying to confirm the exact location of where the person was hit, but Kowalewich said it didn’t appear that they were using the crosswalk.

Emergency crews responded, but the area was cleared just after 4:30 p.m. The person was taken to the hospital as a precaution and to receive medical treatment.

The traffic safety unit is investigating the collision.

Saanich