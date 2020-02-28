Angela Hanes has launched a petition to stop BC Transit from building a handyDART facility in the Craigflower Creek area nearby her home in View Royal. Her petition has amassed 1,000 signatures in the past week. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Petition aims to stop handyDART facility from being built in View Royal

‘Save Craigflower Creek’ has gathered over 1,000 signatures within a week

A petition has been launched to pump the brakes on the handyDART bus facility planned for View Royal.

“I’m not a NIMBY [not in my backyard] type of person, but I’m trying to defend my backyard,” said Angela Hanes, the woman who started the petition.

Hanes lives nearby Craigflower Creek, the area where BC Transit plans to build a fleet maintenance facility for around 110 handyDART buses, which is double the number of its current fleet.

As a member of the Amalgamated Conservation Society, a group that serves fresh water and salt water anglers, she’s concerned about the environmental implications. Craigflower Creek is a salmon-bearing area and she says the densifying of these lands would seriously compromise the creek and the ability for wildlife to thrive.

Her petition has received over 1,000 signatures since its launch last week.

READ MORE: Province overrules View Royal on land use to build handyDART facility

ALSO READ: Nearly $35 million rolls into new View Royal handyDART facility

View Royal Mayor David Screech says that while he isn’t happy about the handyDART’s location, he’s willing to work with BC Transit to make sure they can come to a mutual agreement.

“They’ve clearly decided that it’s the right spot because it’s dead centre in the region,” Screech said. “Now our job is to work with them to make sure it’s the best it can be.”

At the March 3 council meeting, View Royal will present their memorandum of understanding with BC Transit on their agreements, which will include environmental expectations.

The facility will take up around one-third of the property, with chances for the unused portion of the space to have added sidewalks, landscaping, and environmental restoration.

While this will be the first BC Transit centre in British Columbia built to meet the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standard, Hanes isn’t buying it.

“Their idea of mitigation is pathetic,” said Hanes. “It breaks my heart and it keeps me up at night. It doesn’t seem like a big deal right now, but we wouldn’t be in this crisis if they [BC Transit] had been more mindful.”

She says she hasn’t been able to find a place yet where she would want to relocate the site to. The facility is expected to open in 2023.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

