PHOTOS: 11 dogs rescued, home destroyed in large blaze in Okanagan

Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep onboard after 11 dogs were rescued from a fire that destroyed a home early Thursday evening.

When the call came in before 4 p.m. on June 17, Fire Chief Steve Windsor could already see smoke from the Hallam Drive house fire from the station.

Flames were shooting from the roof when crews arrived on scene.

No one was home when the blaze sparked and neighbours were quick to call 911.

They were also quick to jump into action in rescuing the pets from the burning house — two adult dogs and eight puppies.

A third adult dog, however, was still unaccounted for.

“Crews actually found the last dog, who had to be taken to the vet in Kelowna, she appeared to be in fairly good shape though,” explained Windsor.

Fire crews discovered the dog hiding in the shower upstairs. Lake Country firefighters made good use of pet respirators they keep on board to help the dog.

“If you would have asked me when we first got here, I would have said she was gone,” he said. “She is a very lucky dog.”

The Lake Country Fire Department responded with five pieces of equipment and 25 firefighting personnel from all five local stations to quickly contain the fire.

Windsor said flames appeared to have started at the back of the home and it is possible the point of ignition was outside the residence but the official cause is still unknown.

The investigation continues Friday, the District of Lake Country said in a June 18 update.

