PHOTOS: Check out Greater Victoria’s new wasterwater treatment facilities

The Capital Regional District’s newly finished tertiary wastewater treatment plant and accompanying facilities have taken Greater Victoria into a new era of not flushing screened sewage into the Salish Sea.
Residential and commercial wastewater from the municipalities of Victoria, Oak Bay, Saanich, Esquimalt, View Royal, Colwood and Langford, as well as the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations, have been flowing through the system since mid-December 2020, which gave the region a couple of weeks to spare to meet the Dec. 31 provincial deadline.
The main treatment plant, the design of which was a controversial topic before shovels hit the ground at McLoughlin Point, is an elegant commercial building that blends in well with the shoreline in Esquimalt.
