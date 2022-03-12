PHOTOS: Climate justice rally demands federal implementation of the Just Transition Act

Rally organizer D’Arcy Briggs calls on the federal government to implement the Just Transition Act – legislation that would ensure a greener economy. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Rally organizer D’Arcy Briggs (left) and rally attendee Severin Odland carry signs that read ‘climate emergency act like it’ and ‘rise for Indigenous rights.’ (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Rally attendees hold signs that read ‘end fossil fuel subsidy’ and ‘end our addiction to fossil fuel.’ (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Rally attendees converse with a large sign as supporters continue to roll in at Centennial Square. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Rally attendees converse with signs that read ‘climate emergency act like it’ and ‘just transition.’ (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Victoria residents rallied Saturday (March 12) at Centennial Square to demand urgent action on developing a greener economy.

Rally organizer D’Arcy Briggs said that the demonstration is aimed at encouraging government decision-makers to pass what is known as the Just Transition Act – legislation that would shift economic priorities.

“Three years ago, Trudeau and the Liberals said they would implement the Just Transition Act, meaning more green jobs and pulling away from the pipeline and fossil fuel sectors – since then nothing has happened,” said Briggs. “We’ve seen very little action on the federal end.”

The government has shown through the pandemic that they can act quickly, added Briggs, and he wants to see the same kind of action on the climate emergency.

“Part of the solution is holding the government accountable, the public can contact their elected officials and it is their job to listen to these messages.”

Another aspect of climate justice Briggs noted is to ensure there is better Indigenous leadership within government. Before colonization there wasn’t a climate crisis, he said.

Rally attendee Severin Odland and a member of Climate Justice Victoria said that it is more important than ever to put pressure on the government due to the climate emergency.

“We need to decarbonize as fast as possible,” said Odland.

According to the Government of Canada website, shifts in the economy would look like preparing the workforce to participate in the low-carbon economy while reducing the impacts of labour market transitions.

Supporting economic opportunities for workers in communities across Canada and having discussions with workers that affect their livelihoods would also be imperative.

To read more on the movement visit rncanengagenrcan.ca.

