PHOTOS: Dignitaries don hardhats to tour Sooke library under construction

Construction on the new library in Sooke is well in hand and expected to be finished by early November.

Normally the people who made it happen would have done a ceremonial groundbreaking, but since the ground was already broken they settled for a gravel toss on June 30.

Some of the Sooke council met with Vancouver Island Regional Library staff, the building architect and project manager for a group photo and tour of the facility.

The circular building is inspired by the cross-section of a tree, architect Juanito Gulmatico said, adding that it’s also functional. Placing the circulation desk in the centre of the main room gives librarians a clear sightline around the space, lets in light and draws visitors in.

