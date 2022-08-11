PHOTOS: Families and Victoria General nurses reunited at Jeneece Place

From left to right: Logan, Jason, Rosemary and Michelle Smith revisited Jeneece Place after the family had two stints at the house when both children were born prematurely. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The family spent two weeks in Jeneece Place when Logan was born prematurely. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Jeneece Place has housed over 2,700 families since opening in 2012. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Logan (left) and Rosemary play in the backyard at Jeneece Place. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The Smiths stayed in Jeneece Place for a second time when their younger daughter Rosemary was born. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Parents, kids and health-care providers reunited Thursday (Aug. 11) at Jeneece Place near Victoria General Hospital for an annual gathering of those who have spent time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

This is the first year the event has been able to return in-person after being forced online due to COVID-19, and the 36th anniversary of the first time the event was held. Jeneece Place is a housing option for families whose kids are undergoing treatment at the hospital and has hosted more than 2,760 families since opening its doors on Jan. 21, 2012, according to the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

There was food, music, games for the children, and an in-demand ice cream truck.

Hundreds of families return annually for the event to reconnect with the nurses and health-care workers who looked after them during their stay, and the other families they met. Michelle Smith and her husband Jason had two stints in the house with both their children, Logan and Rosemary, being born prematurely. The eldest Logan spent two weeks in the NICU while Rosemary spent two days, but the facility was a big help and important to their parents.

“The nurses were amazing. It was like a whole family while they were there,” said Michelle Smith. “They were informative too – being a first-time mom, there are things I didn’t even really think about. They are such a big part of your life right away.”

Shannon Cross, the clinical nurse leader at Jeneece Place, said the reunion is not only a welcome experience for the families but the staff also looks forward to seeing the parents and children return.

“It’s really an exciting time for staff to be able to see the kids and how they progressed and grew up. Every time we go through a bit of a process after they leave the unit, they’ve spent so much time with us. And then they come back and it’s just nice to be able to reconnect with someone who experienced that with them.”

