PHOTOS: Gingerbread Showcase the perfect COVID-safe activity

The theme of this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)The theme of this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
The theme of this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)The theme of this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
The theme of this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)The theme of this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

With homemade lighthouses, seaside cottages, ships and octopi all on display, the only thing missing from this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is the customary holiday baking smell.

Following COVID-19 protocols, the impressive creations are only viewable behind the glass display windows of 10 hotels and shops in Victoria and Sidney. Habitat for Humanity organizers of the annual event encourage people to bundle up, take a mug of hot chocolate and make a tour out of it. Once they’ve seen them all and decided on their favourites, people can vote online with a donation.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: 11th annual Gingerbread Showcase comes to Victoria

Past year’s themes have included Celebrating Canada, Building a Diverse Community and Where Things Live. This year, organizers decided on Coastal Living.

“We really wanted to celebrate this beautiful place where we all get to live,” said Kelly King, director of communications and giving at Habitat for Humanity. “We wanted people to think about what makes this place special for them.”

The showcase features a record 33 submissions, many with more than 100 hours of work put into them and all entirely built out of edible materials. King said they see a lot of isomalt, rice krispie treats and fondant accompanying the gingerbread.

READ ALSO: Victoria student wins $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

All funds raised this year support Habitat for Humanity’s current build project in North Saanich, which will create 10 new affordable homes. In 2019, the Gingerbread Showcase saw more 45,000 visitors and raised more than $102,000.

The showcase opens Nov. 21 and runs until Jan. 3. Visit habitatvictoria.com to download the map and take the tour through downtown Victoria and Sidney.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

charityCharity and DonationsChristmasfundraiserGreater VictoriaHoliday givingHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline
Next story
PHOTOS: Victoria residents protest removal of showers, community tent from Beacon Hill Park

Just Posted

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place on Highway 14 in Sooke on Saturday and Monday. (File - Pixabay)
Traffic delays expected on Highway 14 on Saturday and Monday

The work will occur on Highway 14 from Otter Point Road to Atherley Close Road in Sooke

The theme of this year’s Gingerbread Showcase is Coastal Living. Creations will be on display Nov. 21 to Jan. 3. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Gingerbread Showcase the perfect COVID-safe activity

People can view the edible creations from outside Nov. 21 to Jan. 3

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Island Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Victoria pub

Health authority says risk is low for those at this location during exposure time

Families are encouraged to take part in Santa’s Drive-Thru Lunch, a fundraiser for Help Fill a Dream being staged Dec. 5 by Country Grocer in the parking lot of Esquimalt Archie Browning Recretation Centre. (Image courtesy Help Fill a Dream)
Santa’s Drive-Thru Lunch replaces breakfast event in Esquimalt

Santa, superheroes and more on hand for Dec. 5 event benefiting Help Fill a Dream

The Town of Sidney will receive $2.75 million in direct grant support from the provincial government to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney receives more than $2.75M in provincial support to deal with COVID-19 costs

Staff recommend a ‘cautious and measured approach’ in use of funds

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

A picture of the Lennard Island Lighthouse from the book To the Lighthouse by Richard Paddle (Heritage House Publishing).
SOOKE HISTORY: Trip to Lennard Island a fun experience

Sooke men built two residences on remote island

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey executive has announced all games are cancelled until Dec. 1. (VIAHA logo)
COVID-19: Vancouver Island minor hockey cancels all games until December

“We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel…”

Most Read