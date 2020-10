This house in the 600-block of Linden Avenue in Fairfield has a Día de Muertos theme for 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Collage of decorated Oak Bay homes and municipal staff Iain Macleod and Louis Burgess. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) This house in the 600-block of Linden Avenue in Fairfield has a Día de Muertos theme for 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) This house in the 600-block of Linden Avenue in Fairfield has a Día de Muertos theme for 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) The biggest Jack-O-Lantern is in Oak Bay is on Beach Drive near Willows Park. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) The biggest Jack-O-Lantern is in Oak Bay is on Beach Drive near Willows Park. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) The biggest Jack-O-Lantern is in Oak Bay is on Beach Drive near Willows Park. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Lincoln Road in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Lincoln Road in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Oak Bay staff members Iain Macleod and Louis Burgess affix pumpkins to the Garry oak in front of municipal hall on Monday morning. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Oak Bay’s newest residents catch their breath on the seasonal haybale out front of Oak Bay’s municipal hall. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Oak Bay staff member Iain Macleod affixes pumpkins to the Garry oak in front of municipal hall on Monday morning. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) Oak Bay staff member Iain Macleod affixes pumpkins to the Garry oak in front of municipal hall on Monday morning. (Travis Paterson/News Staff) The yard of this Henderson Road home comes alive at night between Middowne and Neil roads. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The Oak Bay News captured a few haunted houses in town. There are plenty of Halloween decorations in Oak Bay Village but, despite falling on a Saturday, it is expected to be a quieter Halloween overall with no major parties and no Trick-Or-Treat on the Avenue in Oak Bay Village this year.

READ ALSO: No Halloween or Christmas Light Up in Oak Bay Village this year

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.