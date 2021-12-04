PHOTOS: IEOA Truck Light Convoy shines throughout Greater Victoria

More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations gathered at Ogden Point before rolling out across Greater Victoria as part of the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy Saturday night. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations gathered at Ogden Point before rolling out across Greater Victoria as part of the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy Saturday night. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The 23rd annual Island Equipment Owners Association Truck Light Convoy made its way through the streets of Greater Victoria Saturday night, bringing holiday cheer to the region once again.

More than 80 trucks participated this year, fully decked-out in colourful lights and holiday displays and blasting music and sirens to make sure nobody missed them.

This year’s route took the convoy down Dallas Road, through Oak Bay and downtown Victoria, then up Douglas Street and through Saanich before making its way to Colwood and Langford and eventually its final destination at the Westshore Motorsports Park.

Gathered at Ogden Point ahead of the scheduled departure, row after row of heavy machinery filled the parking lot as spectators and drivers wandered between them, getting an up-close look at the elaborate handiwork.

As the trucks rolled down Dallas Road, on-lookers smiled and waved at the festively-dressed drivers and their excited passengers.

While the convoy certainly brightens the evenings of everyone who sees it, its main purpose is to bring attention to the association’s holiday food drive.

Unlike in previous years, donations for the Mustard Seed Street Church, Goldstream Food Bank Society and Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank were collected online through the event’s website in order to reduce points of physical contact during the pandemic.

Light up the City holiday festivities continue this weekend with the Esquimalt Celebration of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. That parade starts from Canteen Road and makes its way up Esquimalt Road to Esquimalt Plaza, where attendees can grab a hot dog from the Lions Club and join in carolling with school choirs.

READ MORE: Langford Christmas tree lot offers young employees more than simply holiday cash

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmasGreater VictoriaHolidaysParadeTrucks