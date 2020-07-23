PHOTOS: Kite surfers gather for ‘sail past’ tribute for fellow kiter battling cancer

Harry Weiler, who was diagnosed with Leukemia, embraces a friend during the sail past. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) At least two dozen kite surfers gathered for a sail past to honor local kiter, Harry Weiler, who was diagnosed with Leukemia. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) At least two dozen kite surfers gathered for a sail past to honor local kiter, Harry Weiler, who was diagnosed with Leukemia. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Family and friends watched from a backyard as kite surfers showed off their tricks to honor local kiter, Harry Weiler, who was diagnosed with Leukemia. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) At least two dozen kite surfers gathered for a sail past to honor local kiter, Harry Weiler, who was diagnosed with Leukemia. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

At least two dozen kite surfers sailed past a local kiter who has been diagnosed with Leukemia.

Harry Weiler watched from rocks with his wife Laurie Clark and their friends as kite boarders showed off their tricks for him. Marian Miszkiel, whose been friends with Weiler since 1980, said Weiler received his diagnosis last October.

“Like any good engineer, he got the data and facts. He had a stem cell transplant and unfortunately, it didn’t take a hundred per cent and things do not look exceptionally well in the future,” said Miszkiel. “But he is just celebrating with his friends and family and we’re having a gorgeous day.”

When asked what Weiler means to him, Miskiel responded “trust.”

“Trust, compassion with a sort of like brittleness,” he said. “I can’t imagine the impact he has on people’s lives – he just cares and he’s intelligent but he doesn’t say much. He’s cynical and sarcastic, but when he talks people listen.”

A post on bigwavedave.ca asked kiters to come out and show their love for Weiler, adding the request that people fly their kites low on the shore side as it’s a “common nautical symbol of respect.”

