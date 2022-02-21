PHOTOS: Navy sail past, joining U.S. led drug trafficking prevention mission

The ships sailed by just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Beach walkers stood and waved as the ships sailed past the Esquimalt Lagoon. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Photographers tried to capture a shot of the ships as they sailed past. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) HMCS Saskatoon and Yellowknife during the sail past on Feb. 21. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Several photographers were set up on the beach by Esquimalt Lagoon trying to capture a shot of the ships as they passed. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Two Canadian Navy ships sailed along the Greater Victoria Coast on their way to joining Operation CARIBBE 2022.

HMCS Saskatoon and Yellowknife did a sail past of Clover Point, Ogden Point and Esquimalt Lagoon prior to departing for the mission.

The U.S.-led operation is part of enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, which aim to suppress trafficking in international waters.

ALSO READ: Tsawout First Nation to hold special ceremony at seaweed farm off James Island

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Surf smelt egg found on Oak Bay beach signals spawning ground for forage fish

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaWest Shore