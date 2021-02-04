PHOTOS: Protests hold firm against work on Highlands quarry site

Highlands residents protest outside the O.K. Industries’ work site along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protesters would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Highlands residents protest along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protesters have been set up twice daily since Monday, and resident Karen Burns said they will keep showing up ‘every day for as long as it takes.’ The group would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Highlands residents protest outside the O.K. Industries’ work site along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protesters would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Highlands residents protest outside the O.K. Industries’ work site along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protesters would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff) Highlands residents protest outside the O.K. Industries’ work site along Millstream Road on Thursday, Feb. 4. The protesters would like to see a reform of the B.C. Mines Act. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

Daily protests are gaining momentum outside a quarry work site in Highlands.

The group, called Not OK, has been gathering along Millstream Road since Monday, and plan to continue “for as long as it takes.”

The protests come as a result of a decision from the B.C. Supreme Court, ruling on Jan. 20 that O.K. Industries’ quarrying activities fall under provincial mining legislation and cannot be interfered with by municipal bylaws. Highlands resident Karen Burns said the group wants a reform of the B.C. Mines Act, and to stop the mining.

“We don’t want this to happen to other municipalities. We want to put a stop to this,” said Burns. “We are hoping to call attention through our continued protesting. The government seems to be full steam ahead with logging and mining, and I would like them to take a step back and really think about what’s best for the people of the province and the people of the world.”

