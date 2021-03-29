Renovations at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood are progressing, as the arena floor and stands have been fully removed and will be replaced. The $1.9 million project is expected to be complete by June. (Photo courtesy of Grant Brown)

PHOTOS: Renovations on schedule at Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood

New rink, child care centre both expected to be complete in June

Renovations at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood are gliding along nicely.

Grant Brown, chief administrative officer for West Shore Parks and Recreation, said the rink floor has been fully excavated, and all of the bleachers have been removed. Now, the process begins to rebuild all of it.

The arena floor surface will receive a full refurbish, and the old spectator benches will be replaced by single seating stands. As well, the player boxes will be moved to the side of the rink closest to the dressing rooms.

The $1.9 million project is expected to be complete by June, Brown said. Costs of the renovations were funded primarily by a federal grant, as well as a $700,000 contribution from the owners.

“We are looking forward to having the ice surface back again, and to providing access again for the community,” said Brown.

As for the daycare centre up above, renovations are also on schedule, with an expectation to be complete around June. Brown said he expects camp programs to be offered out of the space this summer, and child care by September.

Plans for the centre include an outdoor playground, commercial teaching kitchen, and program rooms to accommodate 24 full-time daycare spaces, 30 new preschool spaces for children 30 months to five years, and 40 after-school-care spaces.

Funding for the $3.8 million centre was provided by the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development and the Union 0f British Columbia Municipalities.

“We are excited to keep moving forward with the spaces revitalized, and to invite the public back,” said Brown.

For more information on program details, schedules, registration, and COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit westshorerecreation.ca.

-With files from Rick Stiebel

Renovations for the new daycare centre at Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood are on par, with an expectation to be complete in June. Funding for the $3.8 million centre was provided by the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development and the Union 0f British Columbia Municipalities. (Photo courtesy of Grant Brown)

Most Read