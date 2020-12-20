PHOTOS: Santa helps Colwood Fire Rescue collect donations for food bank

With the days counting down till Christmas, Santa took time to lend a helping hand with Colwood Fire Rescue by spreading some holiday cheer on Sunday morning.
Although Colwood Fire Rescue had to cancel its annual Santa Go Round because of COVID-19, firefighters came up with a drive-thru style idea to keep the tradition alive this year.
They collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.
“It feels great to bring a smile to these kids faces, especially during the holidays,” said Brian Monaghan, president of Colwood Volunteer Fire Fighters Association. “We knew we didn’t want to cancel the event, so we followed all the protocols necessary to make sure these kids could see Santa.”
