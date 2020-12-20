PHOTOS: Santa helps Colwood Fire Rescue collect donations for food bank

Santa Claus stopped by Colwood City Hall to help ring in the holidays with members of Colwood Fire Rescue and help collect non-perishable items for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Colwood Fire Rescue’s Dean Gaschermann (right) and Steve Clarke collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Santa Claus was spotted waving to nearby residents passing Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff) Colwood Fire Rescue collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank outside Colwood City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 20. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

With the days counting down till Christmas, Santa took time to lend a helping hand with Colwood Fire Rescue by spreading some holiday cheer on Sunday morning.

Although Colwood Fire Rescue had to cancel its annual Santa Go Round because of COVID-19, firefighters came up with a drive-thru style idea to keep the tradition alive this year.

They collected cash and non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.

“It feels great to bring a smile to these kids faces, especially during the holidays,” said Brian Monaghan, president of Colwood Volunteer Fire Fighters Association. “We knew we didn’t want to cancel the event, so we followed all the protocols necessary to make sure these kids could see Santa.”

