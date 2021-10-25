PHOTOS: Shoreline paths pounded by waves across Greater Victoria

Logs beat against the rocks near Tulista Park in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Derek Innes, one of the Sidney workers monitoring the waterfront on Oct. 25. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Massive waves crash into Sidney shoreline paths. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Ocean debris washes up along the Sidney waterfront. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Greater Victoria residents are being urged to steer clear of shoreline paths as high winds continue to whip up ocean waves.

Shortly before noon on Monday (Oct. 25), the Victoria Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing massive waves slapping a waterfront pathway along Dallas Road.

Please don't go hangout on the walkway along Dallas Road. The high winds, rising tide & high waters all make conditions there dangerous. #yyj https://t.co/kQZnvXPGko — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 25, 2021

“High winds, rising tide (and) high waters all make conditions there dangerous,” VicPD wrote.

According to the City of Victoria, signs are being posted at shoreline paths from Holland Point to Ross Bay to discourage residents from entering the areas.

In Sidney, shoreline walkways between Eastview Park near the Sidney Fishing Pier and the beginning of Lochside Drive have been closed, as well as the Tulista Park parking lot, which is currently flooded.

The southernmost pathway along Ocean Boulevard near Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood is currently closed because washed-up logs have blocked that portion of the path, according to the city’s public works department.

