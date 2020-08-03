PHOTOS: Small crowd gathers to watch 231-tonne stacker-reclaimer load onto barge crane

A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A small crowd gathered to watch as one of Western Canada’s largest crane loaded a 231-tonne stacker-reclaimer at Point Hope shipyard on Monday.

READ ALSO: ‘Dynamic Beast’ arrives to lift new bridge components into place next week

The Dynamic Beast crane barge armed with a 400-foot boom, which helped build the Johnson Street Bridge, returned to Victoria on Saturday to transport the stacker-reclaimer that was built over the past 18 months by Sidney-based United Engineering.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: New BC Ferries hybrid vessels arrive in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

The stacker-reclaimer was assembled at Point Hope Shipyard and will be transported to North Vancouver.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
National Drug Drop-Off month aims to reduce substance abuse by house-bound youth
Next story
Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Small crowd gathers to watch 231-tonne stacker-reclaimer load onto barge crane

The Dynamic Beast barge crane, known for work with Johnson Street Bridge, makes a return

National Drug Drop-Off month aims to reduce substance abuse by house-bound youth

Expert says there is misconception prescribed medication is safe to take

Saanich Peninsula Hospital Auxiliary hosts pop-up fundraiser in Sidney

Temporary store to feature unique hand made gifts, collectibles, clothing, books and more

Victoria mayor wants newspaper boxes removed from downtown streets

Mayor Lisa Helps says the boxes are not needed, often filled with garbage

Esquimalt artists take to great outdoors amid coronavirus

Group invites budding, or just willing artists, to join at Saxe Point

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

SOOKE HISTORY: A peek into the journal of John George Whiffin

Elida Peers | Contributed One of our most popular walks is on… Continue reading

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Alleged impaired driver sparks small wildfire near Lytton after crash: B.C. RCMP

Good Samaritans prevented the blaze from getting out of control

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Most Read