Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the driver of a vehicle that crashed off the side of West Saanich Road obtained only minor injuries. (Courtesy of Jay Ranson)

PHOTOS: Vehicle crashes down North Saanich embankment, onto Patricia Bay shore

Driver had only minor injuries, police say

A single-car crash on West Saanich Road Thursday afternoon left one driver on the shores of Patricia Bay.

According to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, police were called to a single-vehicle crash off the southbound lane of West Saanich Road near Tapping Road.

The vehicle had gone off the roadway, over an embankment and the walking path below, coming to a rest on the rocky shore of Patricia Bay.

The driver had only minor injuries, but officers noted all of the vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.

“[RCMP] are speaking with witnesses who observed the crash to determine what the cause of the collision was, and if charges are appropriate.”

READ ALSO: No serious injuries reported in three-vehicle-crash on Pat Bay

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a crash off West Saanich Road and onto the shore of Patricia Bay Thursday afternoon. Police say the driver had only minor injuries. (Courtesy of Jay Ranson)

Arrest made after hydraulic rescue pump stolen from temporary Saanich fire hall
Comox Valley RCMP looking for missing woman

Most Read