PHOTOS: Victoria hit with slew of anti-bylaw graffiti

Numerous Victoria business owners and city staffers woke up to a slew of anti-bylaw graffiti on Wednesday morning.
The worst of it was found along Douglas Street where two locations were vandalized with profane language directed at bylaw. At the Victoria bylaw office, messages read “support beacon hill” and “stop lying.”
Further along Douglas Street, at the Ministry of Finance, “support your city” was scrawled out front.
Victoria police are now asking for all victims, witnesses and those with surveillance video to come forward with information. VicPD’s report desk can be reached at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Anonymous reports can be made to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Victoria Police Chief Del Manak and Mayor Lisa Helps will be providing more information this afternoon.
