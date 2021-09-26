PHOTOS: Victoria plays permanent host to BC Law Enforcement Memorial

Delta Police officers march in ranks past the lieutenant governor of BC behind the BC legislature, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Police officers in front of the British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial sculpture behind the BC legislature, as part of Sunday, Sept. 29’s ceremonies for the same. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Police officers and RCMP stand at attention at the 2021 BC Law Enforcement Memorial, held behind the BC legislature building Sunday, Sept. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Police officers stand at attention at the 2021 BC Law Enforcement Memorial, held behind the BC legislature building Sunday, Sept. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Wreathes on behalf of different communities and levels of government before being presented to the BC Law Enforcement Memorial sculpture on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) A wreathe is presented by a member of the RCMP to the BC Law Enforcement Memorial sculpture. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) A police motorcade rolls past the lieutenant governor of BC behind the BC legislature, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria hosted the 2021 BC Law Enforcement Memorial under a grey Sunday afternoon sky.

The ceremony, which finished before rain started to fall, honoured the 129 law enforcement officers, who died in the line of duty in the province’s history. Each of their names, also inscribed on the garden’s British Columbia Law Enforcement Memorial, was read throughout the course of the ceremony.

The memorial, which formerly cycled between Victoria and the Lower Mainland annually, was held at its now permanent location, the Garden of Honour at the rear of the provincial legislature building. Decorated officers from municipal departments and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) detachments across the province, their families and about two dozen members of the public attended.

“Fortunately, here in British Columbia, no (police officers) lost their lives in the line of duty this past year,” said Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin, who was also in attendance. “But this was an opportunity to recognize their service and to reflect on the fact that our safety and security comes with the great cost to some.”

Despite not having ties to law enforcement in her own family, Austin said she sees it as her responsibility to honour people who have contributed across all segments of society.

Law enforcementPolice