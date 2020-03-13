Senior drivers are now able to take their enhanced road assessments in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Pilot program opens door to senior driving testing in Sooke

Mayor hopes program will become permanent

Sometimes even those who have had a driver’s licence for years must take a road test, and now seniors can take the test in Sooke.

After several years of advocacy efforts, ICBC is piloting enhanced road assessments in Sooke.

Enhanced road assessments, commonly referred to as an ERA, are available in Sooke one day per month. So far, four assessments have been scheduled between January and March, though one was cancelled due to weather conditions.

In 2018, 6,565 drivers were referred by RoadSafetyBC to complete an ERA throughout the province.

Offering assessments locally will allow seniors who require testing to renew their driver’s licences in their home community, stated a District of Sooke press release. There’s no fee for driver’s to take the ERA.

RELATED: Seniors’ road test options eyed for Sooke

RoadSafetyBC is conducting a four to six-month pilot evaluation to determine whether Sooke will continue as a permanent ERA location. The evaluation plan includes a review of overall volumes, residency of drivers completing the assessment in Sooke, and licensing outcomes in comparison to other ERA locations.

ALSO READ: B.C. takes new approach to testing older drivers

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait is the pilot program be extended to at least 12 months with consideration given to permanent service in Sooke.

“I’m pleased to see that advocacy in action has resulted in additional services for Sooke residents,” Tait said in a written statement.

“However having a 12-month test period will allow for more complete data and analysis and also allow time for Sooke residents to become aware of this new option.”

For further information regarding ERA, please contact RoadSafetyBC at 1-855-387-7747.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Sooke opens emergency operations centre
Next story
Here’s what’s cancelled in Greater Victoria due to coronavirus pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19: Sooke opens emergency operations centre

Sooke following a number of guidelines for coronavirus

Pilot program opens door to senior driving testing in Sooke

Mayor hopes program will become permanent

Sooke Meals on Wheels in urgent need of volunteers

Cooks, board members wanted

Sooke council OKs 2020 budget with 4 percent tax increase

The new budget includes $6,204,265 in capital expenditures

Langford mayor says urgent measures should be taken to prevent spread of COVID-19

Stew Young says schools should close, ferries should stop

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Children’s garden club ready to grow

The club meets once a month from April until October at the Sunriver Allotment Garden

Most Read